BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The government has set up a new regulatory body for food safety called the Brunei Darussalam Food Authority (BDFA).

The health ministry in a statement on Friday announced that the regulator is responsible for ensuring food products are safe and clean for consumption from January 1, 2021.

BDFA aims to ensure the “maximisation of food safety and quality in Brunei, serve as a single point of contact in food-related matters by consolidating existing food-related processes,” the statement read.

Some operational functions of the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism would be merged under BDFA.

The statutory body was also formed to develop the local food industry and achieve international competitiveness.

It is tasked to regulate food importation and exportation, production, processing, and transportation as well as ensure the food supply chain operates in a safe and orderly manner.

“BDFA will regulate, facilitate and ensure all exporting food business operators comply with food safety legislation and standards as required by the national food control system of the importing countries, in order to facilitate food-related businesses in international trade,” it added.

Other roles include raising public awareness on food safety, standards and labelling as well as facilitating training for food operators to reduce the risk of contamination.

The health ministry said stakeholder engagement will be conducted in phases to introduce the regulator’s responsibilities.

BDFA is located at Unit 2G2:01, Second Floor, Block 2G, Kondominium Ong Sum Ping, Jalan Ong Sum Ping, Bandar Seri Begawan, BA1311.