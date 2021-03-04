BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Some healthcare workers failed to follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOP), His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah said during an unannounced visit to the health ministry on Thursday.

The monarch raised a number of issues on Brunei’s COVID-19 response in his titah, including the poor handling of coronavirus test samples and delays in disbursement of allowances to frontline healthcare workers.

His Majesty said Brunei’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak was widely seen as a success but incidents of personnel not complying with SOP reflected the ministry’s management weaknesses.

There were reports that a health centre did not follow proper procedures in cleaning equipment used to collect and store coronavirus swab samples, such as vials and refrigerators.

“The COVID-19 swab samples were also in the same vehicle used to transport blood and urine samples,” he said.

His Majesty also queried the reasons for the delay in disbursement of allowances for COVID-19 frontliners.

Last April, the monarch announced a special $400 monthly allowance for healthcare frontliners, including doctors, hospital cleaners and security guards.

He said a number of frontline healthcare workers have yet to receive their allowance.

“There is also confusion on the disbursement of allowances. Some nurses complained that they were supposed to receive five payments but only collected the allowance three times,” he added.

MoH urged to fix shortage of healthcare workers

Addressing issues on healthcare service delivery, the sultan said the shortage of doctors has led to long waiting times at the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department.

“Is the administration aware of this situation? If so, what has been done or what measures have been taken [to resolve the issue]?

“If actions have been taken, why is it still happening? The administration needs to [visit the A&E department] to monitor this matter. It is not enough to just read or receive a report… such reports might not even exist,” he said.

The monarch said quality human resources can help achieve success despite a modest budget.

“A large budget and adequate equipment are prerequisites in achieving the objectives, but a more important requirement is human resources,” the sultan said.

The ministry was allocated a $400 million budget for the 2020/2021 fiscal year.

His Majesty further said an outdated remuneration scheme resulted in many healthcare workers getting paid under the Higher National Diploma (HND) salary scale even though they are degree-holders.

“Similarly, a number of paramedics are said to continue holding the position of nurses because the paperwork for the allocation of paramedics has not been completed by the administration for 10 years.

“There is also a tendency for government nurses to move to private hospitals. The ministry needs to conduct a study to better understand the reasons for this,” he continued.

The monarch went on to say that it is necessary to determine how many ambulances and drivers are needed in each district because paramedics were even asked to drive ambulances, despite never undergoing special training.

His Majesty also questioned the health ministry’s decision to procure a different brand of prescription medicines.

“Were the changes made because of lower prices? Has the ministry ever visited the drug manufacturing facilities to ensure the quality of drugs and consumer safety as part of its selection criteria?”