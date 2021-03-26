BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) plans to strengthen its repository of information and ensure there are enough manpower and experts to establish a national library by 2024.

The setting up of a national library in 2024 is part of the ministry’s strategic plan, YB Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Hj Aminuddin Ihsan POKSMDSP Hj Abidin said at the 17th Legislative Council (LegCo) sitting on Wednesday.

The minister’s statement was made in response to LegCo member YB Hj Mohimin Hj Johari’s call to revisit the suggestion to build a national library.

YB Hj Mohimin also suggested the establishment of a “government-linked company” to manage the national library that would be equipped with amenities such as restaurants and cafes.

The minister said the Language and Literature Bureau (DBP) has rebranded its existing libraries to attract more visitors.



“We have already transformed DBP libraries as a community hub, and a record number of 200,000 people visited the libraries in 2019/2020,” he added.



There are nine public libraries nationwide, with the number of users rising from 80,000 to almost 200,000 between 2018 and 2020.

The Language and Literature Bureau library in the capital is currently the largest public library.

“DBP is still relevant even with [the advent of] technology. Memberships and book lending have increased, so it shows that the reading culture has improved and that DBP is still relevant,” the minister said.

YB Dato Hj Aminuddin said the rebranding will direct efforts towards the establishment of the national library.

“At the same time, we welcome village consultative councils who have used DBP as a platform in organising community-based activities,” he continued.

MCYS creates inventory on Brunei’s seven tribes

The DBP has also created a resource inventory on to protect the cultural heritage of Brunei’s seven ethnic groups, the minister said.

“To date, 259 entries have been recorded and this number will increase over time. The list of dialects of the seven tribes has also been completed and published in 2011,” the minister said.

Responding to LegCo member YB Hj Umarali Esung’s query on the ministry’s efforts to uplift the cultural heritage of the seven ethnic groups, YB Dato Hj Aminuddin said DBP is also working on publishing e-dictionaries on the seven dialects.

The seven ethnic groups are Brunei Malay, Kedayan, Murut, Tutong Malay, Belait Malay, Dusun and Bisaya.