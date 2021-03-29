BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Customers can now browse a wider array of IT products, gaming peripherals, computer accessories and more at Netcom Computer House’s new store at Times Square.

The opening was officially launched by Netcom co-founder Vincent Goh. In his opening remarks he shared how the new store is a milestone in the company’s journey and thanked Netcom’s loyal customers for their support.

He also shared how the global COVID-19 pandemic pushed for a greater need for technology in our daily life.

“The entire time Netcom has made it our duty to meet your wants and your needs, to be your partner to support you in moving outward with your life during the pandemic,” he said.

To mark the opening of the new Times Square store, Netcom is holding an eight day sales promotion.

Discounts are on offer for Dell Notebooks, among other computer accessories such as Wifi hotspots, wireless earbuds and more.

The public can also join a competition on Instagram to win an Anda Seat gaming chair worth $399.

The opening of the new Times Square store follows Netcom’s rebranding, which was unveiled last month to coincide with their 25th anniversary.

The new retail store is located at Times Square shopping complex on the first floor, unit F23. Previously the branch was located on the ground floor.

The store opens daily from 10am-9pm, Friday it’s closed between 12pm-2pm.