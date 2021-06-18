BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Brunei’s one-stop government portal has been revamped to allow members of the public to voice their opinions through surveys and polls.



The gov.bn website has been updated with an e-participation section for the public to provide feedback on government services.

The E-Government National Centre (EGNC) on Thursday launched the upgraded portal, along with three new initiatives to improve the government’s delivery of online services.



The initiatives include the One Government Private Cloud 3 platform, National Centralized Database and National Information Hub.

The National Centralized Database enables the EGNC to provide National Information Hub platform services for the storage of data such as names, addresses and smart card numbers.

The Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications (MTIC) said the database and information hub will facilitate integrated data sharing among government agencies.

It added that the cloud services platform increases capacity with the latest cloud computing technology to meet the growing needs of government agencies.

As part of the 11th National Development Plan, the initiatives aim to support the country’s digital transformation efforts in line with the Digital Economy Master Plan.

The launch took place at the Digital Technology Week, which was held as part of the first Brunei Mid-Year Conference and Exhibition (MYCE).

Co-organised by MTIC, Universiti Teknologi Brunei and InfoCom Federation Brunei, the Digital Technology Week takes place from June 17-20 at the International Convention Centre.

Over 100 members of the Brunei ICT Awards (BICTA) also attended the first BICTA Alumni event that was held prior to the launch of the Digital Technology Week.

The event aimed to show appreciation to those who have contributed in sustaining the ICT awards.



A total of 369 participants have been part of the competition since its establishment in 2004.

