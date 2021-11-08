BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Takaful Brunei Darussalam and its subsidiaries (Takaful Brunei) have donated meals to COVID-affected families in the Brunei-Muara district.

Daily lunch and dinner meals will continue to be provided for up to 100 individuals from 14 families via ride-hailing startup Dart’s food delivery services throughout the month of November.

In a statement, Takaful Brunei said Royal Brunei Culinary (RBC) prepared the meals, which were then delivered to the families.

The initiative also involves non-governmental organisation Hand4Hand Brunei, which identified the families in need of support and also assisted in the distribution of the meals.

“It’s imperative that companies align themselves to provide assistance to those in need during these challenging times through a collective effort,” said Takaful Brunei Corporate Marketing Manager Mohammad Nazmi Hj Souyono.

Takaful Brunei said a vaccinated Dart driver performs contactless deliveries in accordance with Ministry of Health guidelines.

In recent weeks, Takaful Brunei also donated food and hygiene products to underprivileged families, meals to COVID patients at the National Isolation Centre, as well as scrubs and personal protection equipment to frontline workers.