BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Less than half of invitees have agreed to participate in a study on Bruneians’ immune response to COVID-19 vaccines.

Associate Professor Dr Anne Cunningham, one of the immunologists leading the study, said the participant response rate was lower than expected but started to pick up after news reports on the research.

Only one-third of 1,200 who received invitations last week consented to take part in the study, she told The Scoop.

“However, half of our invitees walked in for their blood sample to be taken [on Monday], even though they didn’t click agree. That’s fine as they meet our inclusion criteria and were part of the sample,” she told The Scoop.

Dr Cunningham, who is the deputy dean of UBD’s PAPRSB Institute of Health Sciences, said another 4,700 SMS invitations were sent out on Monday and 40 percent of the respondents from this batch have agreed to join the study so far.

More text invitations will be sent to randomly selected people across all age groups and different vaccine types in the next three to four weeks. Only participants who received their second dose no more than six weeks ago are eligible for the study.

“If anyone wants to attend their appointment this week even if they didn’t reply, they are very welcome,” Dr Cunningham said.

The study will compare 3,000 participants’ antibody responses to three vaccine types – AstraZeneca (viral vector), Moderna (mRNA), Sinopharm (inactivated virus).

During his daily COVID press briefing on Tuesday, Health Minister YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Md Isham Hj Jaafar called on the public to step forward and participate in the study as research findings will help the government determine the need for COVID booster shots.

The study is a collaboration between the Ministry of Health; Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD); Duke-NUS Medical School of Singapore and BruHealth app developer EVYD Technology, which is responsible for managing a database on participants’ details.

Speaking to reporters at an online press conference last week, MoH Head of Disease Control Division Dr Justin Wong said the main aim of the study was to help the ministry roll out COVID vaccines more effectively.

“[This study] can contribute to health in general and global health in particular.

“There’s not much published literature on Sinopharm, so this is one of the steps that directly compares the Sinopharm vaccine to other vaccines like the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines,” he added.

Duke-NUS Medical School will provide its virus neutralisation test kit (cPass) to detect and measure participants’ neutralising antibodies — the specific antibodies that are responsible for clearing patients’ viral infection.

The test will help researchers quantify and understand the antibody levels of Bruneians after they were administered different types of vaccines, said one of the researchers involved in the study.

UBD lecturer in immunology Dr Muhd Hazim Hj Abdul Ghani said Duke-NUS Medical School’s role is to measure and analyse the antibody levels, while UBD is responsible for collecting blood specimens.

Participants are expected to receive their COVID antibody level results through SMS sometime in February.

The SMS message will indicate whether respondents have positive or negative neutralising antibody test results.

Dr Hjh Hanisah Hj Sharif, an immunology lecturer at UBD, said a person who tested positive for the antibody test meant that they have neutralising antibodies towards the COVID vaccine.

“If you have neutralising antibodies, that is good because it will offer you some protection against the virus.

“A negative result could indicate that your immune system did not react as well as it should and not enough neutralising antibodies were produced, so you are more susceptible [to severe disease from COVID],” she said during the virtual press conference.

She added that more neutralising antibody tests that returned positive results would further suggest that COVID vaccines are effective in preventing serious illness.

To date, 83.2 percent of Brunei residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Today’s COVID numbers

The health ministry Tuesday confirmed 27 new COVID infections and two additional clusters, including Massutera Engineering staff house and a private household.

There are currently 107 active clusters after more than 360 clusters were identified during the second wave.

Among the 197 active cases, two are still warded at the intensive care unit.

The national COVID tally stands at 15,229.