BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei will shorten its night curfew from January 15 but travel restrictions will remain due to rising imported COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the government announced on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the COVID press briefing, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah said public health control measures under the “early endemic phase” will be extended for another month until February 14.

He said the stay-at-home order – which has been in place for over three months — will be maintained with shorter hours from 12am to 4am, as opposed to the current time from 10pm to 4am.

The shortened curfew hours would allow businesses to help boost the economy, while ensuring the COVID situation stays under control, he added.

YB Dato Dr Hj Mohd Amin said the decision to extend restrictions under the early endemic phase was made after taking into account the recent spike in coronavirus infections.

“This extension also allows the government more time to ensure cases and bed occupancy rates at isolation centres remain low, increase the coverage of vaccine booster doses and [start] the provision of vaccines for children aged 5 to 11,” he continued.

Addressing whether there is a need to tighten travel curbs following a surge in imported COVID cases, YB Dato Dr Hj Mohd Amin said the government is currently reviewing travel protocols.

“There was a time when we thought we could loosen the restrictions before Omicron [happened], but cases in other countries are increasing too.

“What’s important is that we don’t breach standard operating procedures, not just among passengers, but also hotel employees and drivers,” he added.

The government initially intended to resume non-essential air travel to four countries in January after a 21-month border closure, but the emergence of Omicron has thwarted the plan.

Brunei has seen soaring imported coronavirus cases, despite the delayed reopening of borders.

On Monday, the health ministry reported a record high of 30 infected travellers in a day, exceeding the number of locally acquired cases at 14.

Some 114 inbound passengers made up 36 percent of the 315 confirmed coronavirus cases since the early endemic phase began on December 15, 2021, according to MoH data.

The ministry also confirmed an additional 10 Omicron cases on Monday. To date, all 19 cases of the highly transmissible variant in Brunei were imported.

The Delta strain, which sparked Brunei’s worst COVID outbreak, is still dominant in the sultanate.

Three-week run of below 100 COVID cases ends

The weekly COVID case count jumped 159.6 percent, ending Brunei’s three-week streak of under 100 infections.

A total of 135 coronavirus cases were logged over the past seven days, up from 52 in the preceding week.

The bed occupancy rate stood at 2.3 percent at the start of last week, before rising to 4.3 percent seven days later.

In addition, the COVID positivity rate grew from 0.58 percent to 0.86 percent week-on-week.

More swab tests were also administered last week, with an average of 2,293 tests each day compared to 1,988 in the previous week.

While local transmissions still accounted for the bulk of total cases, there were 52 imported infections in the past seven days – an increase from 13 in the week prior.