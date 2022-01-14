BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei’s Officer Cadet School (OCS) will soon enroll foreign cadets to train at the Royal Brunei Armed Forces Defence Academy.

His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on Thursday said the move would enhance defence diplomacy with “friendly nations”, particularly with regional partners.

“Opening up this opportunity will not only enhance existing defence relationships, but also raise OCS’s profile and reputation … at the regional and international level,” the monarch said at the annual Sovereign’s Parade.

The parade is the culmination of an intensive year-long military training programme for officer recruits of the RBAF. On Thursday, His Majesty commissioned 81 new officers from the school’s twentieth intake.

The sultan said it was vital for the OCS — established in 2008 — to produce top-tier military leadership to safeguard national interests and uphold the Malay Islamic Monarchy.

His Majesty also touched on the armed forces’ role in containing the deadly second wave of COVID-19 last year, when military personnel were deployed to assist at vaccination centres, isolation and testing facilities.

“Together, the RBAF, the government and non-government agencies played a key role in tackling the spread of COVID-19. I hope that such commendable efforts will continue,” he added.