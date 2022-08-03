Getting your businesses off the ground is no easy task, especially with the demand for reliable IT systems for day-to-day operations, as well as the importance of protecting your data.

Synology NAS is designed to tackle common IT problems faced by many businesses nowadays.

Designed with an emphasis on simplicity, stability and great user experience, Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a device that allows multiple computers to be accessed simultaneously on one network.

Synology NAS also allows you to create private cloud storage (Synology Drive) where you can store, access, back up, and share all your files freely and securely.

More than a storage device

Synology NAS is more than just a storage device for your business. It has been enhanced to become a server with many different functionalities.

With its web-based operating system and DiskStation Manager (DSM), installing server applications has never been simpler with one-click install from the Package Center.

There is an endless amount of server applications that can be installed into Synology NAS.

Below are just some of the apps available:

• Private Cloud Storage – A familiar cloud-like experience similar to Dropbox or Google Drive, but without any recurring fee while maintaining 100% data ownership.



• Data Protection – A comprehensive solution to protect from ransomware attacks and accidental deletion with snapshot technology.



• Virtual Private Network (VPN) – Establish a secure connection to the office network remotely with the latest VPN protocol. Perfect for a Work-From-Home office environment.

• Photo Management with AI – AI facial recognition which can automatically group photos with the same people. Advanced search function to search by date, time and various camera metadata.



• CCTV Server – Turn the NAS into a Network Video Recorder (NVR) to safeguard any assets and improve the security of your premises. Regular alerts can be delivered to your smartphone.



All these server applications can be installed into one single NAS, making full use of the hardware resources rather than acquiring multiple stand-alone servers to perform similar functions.

It is the perfect device for any SME that wants to get started with their digital transformation journey by improving their office IT Infrastructure.

NAS makes IT solutions more accessible — regardless of skill level — so your business can leverage off the latest technologies.

Synology NAS can be purchased online from Server Mart E-Commerce. Pricing starts at $499 during the promotion period which lasts until August 15, 2022.

Server Mart E-Commerce is an online store operated by local reseller, Goldenium Trading Company. Visit their website, Instagram and Facebook channels for more details.