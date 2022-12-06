TBA Motor Takaful: Comprehensive coverage for all

As all local car owners are aware, third-party motor insurance is mandatory for all motor vehicles driven in Brunei Darussalam.

While it is a requirement by law, it also serves as a layer of protection for road users against financial loss and compensation due to traffic-related accidents.

Many car owners may opt for the cheapest motor takaful/insurance option, but more comprehensive coverage can provide several additional benefits.

Takaful Brunei Am Sdn Bhd (TBA) is a leader in Brunei’s motor takaful market, with nearly 30 years’ experience underwriting motor coverage and providing the best motor takaful packages available.

Their comprehensive packages include the Classic Comprehensive, Executive Comprehensive and Prestige Comprehensive.

All three packages provide coverage for loss or damage to your vehicle; legal liability for third-party bodily injury; damage to third-party property; key system replacement; and towing services.

The Executive Comprehensive and Prestige Comprehensive packages include 100% excess buy back, a waiver of the excess amount incurred in the event of a claim.

That means that TBA will waive 100% of the excess amount incurred in a material damage claim, where the cost of repairs exceed the applicable excess specified in the schedule under your motor takaful certificate.

Both TBA’s Executive Comprehensive and Prestige Comprehensive packages also cover breakage of glass (windscreen or window), however Executive Comprehensive has a $500 limit, while Prestige Comprehensive provides full coverage.

TBA’s Prestige Comprehensive also covers flood and special perils; fallen objects; personal accident for passenger; legal liability to passenger; legal liability to passengers for acts of negligence; accessories coverage; and No Claim Bonus (NCB) protection.

With the range of coverage provided, customers also have the luxury of a fully digital renewal process for their motor takaful through the Takaful Brunei Mobile app.

The app comes with customer benefits including an exclusive 25% discount, MyReward Points, and online payment at any time.

Switching from your current motor insurance/takaful provider can also be done through the app.

Any customers participating in TBA’s motor takaful through the app from Dec. 1-31, 2022 will be eligible to win $500 as part of the Takaful Product of The Month promotion.

That’s not all — TBA customers who use the app or the the TBA Call Centre to participate in any Takaful Brunei product between Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2022 stand a chance to win up to $15,000 as part of Takaful Brunei Mobile’s SANANG2MANANG promotion.