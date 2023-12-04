As Brunei Darussalam undergoes digital transformation toward becoming a Smart Nation, the demand for advanced digital expertise continues to grow.

To address the shortage of skilled ICT professionals, the Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry of Brunei Darussalam (AITI) has launched the Digital Upskilling Training Programme, an initiative that makes globally-recognised ICT courses accessible to Bruneians.

AITI, in collaboration with appointed vendors, is offering courses to train and upskill locals with industry-ready competencies such as Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Application Development, Network Security, Cybersecurity, and several others.

Under this programme, partial subsidies for local workforce are awarded upon passing the course assessment and obtaining the industry-recognised certification. Subsidies of up to 80% of the course fees will be reimbursed.

Empowering the Workforce with Digital Capacity

The Digital Upskilling Training Programme aims to boost the skills of Brunei’s ICT workforce. More than 200 people have already taken part in the initiative since being first introduced in 2021.

Running from Dec 2021, this programme aims to provide technical training for youth jobseekers and ICT professionals with industry-ready competencies in specialised fields.

This programme is designed to align the supply and demand of ICT manpower in Brunei Darussalam. The courses offered under this programme are in accordance with the training requirements identified in the Brunei ICT Industry Competency Framework (BIICF), a guidebook on ICT job roles and competencies, developed under the initiatives of the Manpower Industry Steering Committee Working Group for ICT sector (MISC-WG ICT).

The list of these courses can be found on AITI’s website.

Who is eligible to participate?

The programme is open to local individuals who are currently working in the private sector and self-funded individuals. Civil servants (who opted to enrol in the programme as self-funded individuals) can also take the opportunity to apply for the course subsidies as well for their own personal skill development.

The courses are divided into three levels i.e. basic, intermediate, and advanced. Each respective course has its own eligibility criteria. Participants may choose the courses based on their comfort level.

For more information, you can contact +673 715 6936 or email ainun@rhyminpartners.com. Follow them at aiti.brunei and rhyminpartners.bn for more updates.