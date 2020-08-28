BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) has blamed risky driving behaviour for causing most road accidents as all six victims who were killed in car crashes this year did not wear seat belts.



Police investigations found that the majority of accidents occurred due to drivers’ negligence including using mobile phones and speeding, the acting director of RBPF traffic control and investigation said in a press conference on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pg Hj Abdul Salam Pg Hj Abdul Ghani said other incidences of driver negligence include not following rules on exiting intersections and tailgating that can lead to loss of control of vehicle.

There were fewer road fatalities this year compared to 13 deaths last year, while 17 people were killed in 2018.

The causes of death included serious head and cervical injuries, vascular trauma and open pelvic fractures, broken arms and wounds to the face.

The acting director said seat belts prevent drivers and passengers from being ejected during a crash and prevent collision with the dashboard, steering wheel, windshield or any other components of the car.

Citing the latest statistics from January to June this year, he said male drivers outnumber women by 3 to 1 in the rate of road mishaps.



“However, the overall number of drivers should be taken into account as it is very likely that there are more male drivers than female drivers in Brunei,” said Pg Hj Abd Salam.

As of June, 506 road accidents were recorded, including 18 that involved motorcyclists.

Brunei registered 1,196 road mishaps last year.

The majority of road accidents in the first half of 2020 involved drivers aged from 18 to 38.

Some 48.4 percent of drivers caught in collisions were those who have been driving for 11 to 15 years.

Local drivers account for 79 percent of the reported accidents.

Despite reporting fewer road accidents this year, there were more road traffic violations in the first six months of the year.

The Land Transport Department recorded 151 road offenders in the first six months of the year compared to 190 for the whole of last year.

Director of Land Transport Hj Rozaly Hj Saidon said overloading of vehicles topped the list of traffic offences with 112 out of 151 violations.

Seventy-two were issued compound fines for driving with worn-out tyres and 11 were penalised for driving without using a seat belt.

Another 24 drivers were fined for using their mobile phones while driving.

Hj Rozaly said his department also received 175 public complaints related to road traffic violations on Talian Darussalam 123 as opposed to 400 complaints last year.

