BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Muslims in Brunei will be able to pay their zakat fitrah (tithes) online this Ramadan with the launch of the eZakat digital platform on Monday.

The Brunei Islamic Religious Council (MUIB) collaborated with Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD) and Datastream Digital (DST) to provide the online payment services.

The new online platform is expected to make it easier for Muslims in the country to fulfil their zakat fitrah obligation.

As one of the five pillars of Islam, all financially able Muslims are required to pay zakat before the end of Ramadan to help the poor and needy.

The public will be able to use two online zakat payment methods — BIBD’s QuickPay and the eZakat DST service system.

The digital payment services will go live from the first day of Ramadan until the 28th day of Ramadan.

In his speech during the launch of eZakat, MUIB Acting Secretary Hj Abdul Aziz Hj Akop said the online payment platform serves as an alternative to the conventional way of paying tithes, allowing Muslims to make payments any time.

The traditional means of collecting zakat through amil (zakat collectors) will still proceed at mosques, surau and religious halls, he said.

Last year, physical distancing measures were put in place for Muslims to pay tithes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hj Abd Aziz said the COVID-19 pandemic prompted officials to accelerate plans to introduce online payment services.

Authorities had intended to provide online zakat payment services since a few years ago, but plans were put on hold as studies need to be conducted first based on Islamic laws, he added.

“The act of paying zakat online is completed when the payer clicks on the button either via computer or mobile phone as an agreement to hand over a sum of money as zakat from his account to MUIB’s account. The payer must have the niat or intention to make the transaction,” the acting secretary said.

The State Mufti’s Office also issued a fatwa stating that using online methods to pay zakat is harus (permissible) and sah (valid) under Islamic law.

Minister of Religious Affairs YB Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Hj Awg Badaruddin Pengarah Dato Paduka Hj Awg Othman, in his capacity as MUIB chairman, launched the online zakat fitrah payment services at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

DST develops eZakat platform



The eZakat DST service system accepts zakat payments from DST and non-DST subscribers.

Once it goes live, the payment platform can be accessed either via DST’s website or the religious affairs ministry’s website.

Mobi and Easi subscribers can make payments through the deduction of their phone credit, while non-DST subscribers can purchase Easi recharge vouchers or use debit cards.

In a statement, DST said a working group was established to review the processes and compliance aspects of the eZakat payment system.



The group comprised officers from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, State Mufti’s Office, Brunei Islamic Religious Council and DST.

The development of eZakat represents a significant milestone in DST’s digital transformation agenda as the online payment system was developed by local talents from DST’s InnoLab, InnoConnect and in-house developers using the telco’s infrastructure, the statement added.

Muslims can make payments through BIBD QuickPay

Members of the public can also pay their zakat fitrah digitally through BIBD QuickPay.

BIBD QuickPay allows customers to make payments simply by scanning a QR code through the BIBD NEXGEN Wallet mobile app on their smartphones.

The public can also make mobile payments through Progresif Pay.

BIBD Managing Director and CEO Mubashar Khokhar in a statement said the digital payment service is part of the bank’s efforts to promote a cashless society.