Welcome to our COVID-19 live blog where we bring you the latest updates on the rapidly evolving situation in Brunei.

MoFE extends fiscal measures to help businesses

5.40pm | August 12, 2021

The Ministry of Finance and Economy has announced revised fiscal measures to help businesses cope with the economic impact of COVID-19, including wage subsidy, utilities subsidy and social security contributions.

Similar to interim measures announced in March last year, the government will pay 25 percent of local workers’ wages in the private sector until the end of December.

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in badly-hit sectors will be allowed to defer Employees Trust Fund (TAP) and Supplementary Contributory Pension for local workers earning $1,500 and below.

Companies that qualify for the TAP and SCP contribution deferment are required to repay the government within one year after the deferral period, which starts from August 13 to December 31, 2021.

MSMEs will further enjoy a 20 percent cut on water and electricity bills.

In addition, the government has waived the customs duty for personal hygiene products.

MoH confirms 49 new cases, 2 in critical condition

5.02pm | August 12, 2021

The health ministry has detected 49 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the cumulative confirmed cases to 543.

In a press briefing, Health Minister YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohammad Isham Hj Jaafar said three new clusters have been identified — Dragon Boat cluster (6 cases), Champion 7 offshore field cluster (3 cases) and Cluster 499 (3 cases).

The Chung Hua Middle School Kuala Belait cluster remains the largest active cluster, growing to 83 cases after 21 new infections were reported.

The minister said two patients are in critical condition, while another two are under close observation.

There are now 218 active cases receiving treatment at the National Isolation Centre.

YB Dato Dr Hj Isham also called on retired and private healthcare professionals to step forward as volunteers to help the ministry battle against its most serious COVID-19 outbreak yet.