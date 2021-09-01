Welcome to our COVID-19 live blog where we bring you the latest updates on the rapidly evolving situation in Brunei. For all coronavirus-related coverage, including charts and infographics, head to our COVID-19 hub.

Partial lockdown extended until Oct 3

6.02pm | September 2

The government has announced that current movement restrictions will continue until October 3.

Health minister YB Dato Dr Hj Md Isham said with the vaccine shortage and daily cases still surpassing the 100-mark, it was necessary to extend the lockdown.

Brunei recorded 102 new coronavirus cases on Thursday — as well as 91 recoveries — bringing the total number of active cases to 1,801.

An 84-year-old COVID patient also passed away today, but MoH said he suffered from several health issues and his death was not attributed to COVID-19.

‘Don’t cancel your first dose booking’: MoH

5.23pm | September 1

In light of the current vaccine shortage, the Ministry of Health told residents not to cancel their first dose appointments on the BruHealth app, as they will automatically be rescheduled to a later date once more vaccines become available.

Yesterday the ministry announced it would have to temporarily halt first-dose bookings from September 1, except for a limited number of seniors, pregnant women and special needs individuals.

Health minister YB Dato Dr Hj Md Isham said the government is currently negotiating a vaccine swap with Singapore in order to procure vaccines faster.

This would mean that Brunei would accept delivery of vaccines intended for Singapore — where 78 percent of residents are already fully vaccinated — and replace them at a later date.

The minister said that any such agreement would also require approval from the vaccine manufacturer: “There’s a lot of legal matters involved. So, it is not that easy to make an exchange.”

He did not disclose which vaccine type would be covered in a potential agreement.

Australia, which like Brunei is also seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, recently negotiated a vaccine swap with Singapore in order to secure early access to 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Two deaths from COVID-19; 146 new cases reported

4.27pm | September 1

Two people have died of a lung infection after contracting COVID-19, the health ministry confirmed today.

The first was a 25-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on August 24; while the second was a 54-year-old woman who tested positive on August 12.

A total of 146 new infections were reported today from 3,059 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

