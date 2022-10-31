Bruneian brand Boeffi International (B) Sdn Bhd celebrated its third year anniversary on Sunday with a special fitness event held during Bandar Ku Ceria to highlight living healthier, happier and better with Boeffi.

Aimed at bringing people together to inspire them to adopt healthy habits, members of the public were able to join free spinning and aerobics classes using fitness equipment from the Boeffi brand.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Health Promotion Centre to support the government’s “BN on the Move: 20 Billion Steps Together” initiative.

But it’s is not a celebration without prizes and a lucky draw.

The top prize in the lucky draw went to Frankie Anak Barhim, who went home with the T2 Pro Treadmill.

Nur Suaidah Bair and Amal Fajrina Hamdani were second and third place winners, walking away with the Pro 2 Massage Gun.

Five other participants received the Boeffi Fitness Kit as a consolation prize.

Ak Md Tajuddin Pg Sulaiman came atop the Boeffi Fitness Challenge and went home with a brand new Forte Pro 2 Massage Gun.

Just a month ago, Boeffi expanded its footprint in the sultanate by opening its seventh brand store as well as adding a new product category into its range, Boeffi Ergonomics.

“With the hope of moving forward and growing stronger, Boeffi aims to provide a healthier and happier lifestyle to every Brunei household,” the company said.

