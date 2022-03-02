BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei plans to ramp up production in the upstream and downstream oil and gas sectors in the upcoming fiscal year after discovering 42 million barrels of oil at an undisclosed location last year.

Energy Minister YB Dato Hj Mat Suny Hj Md Hussein Wednesday said several exploration wells have been planned for drilling this year, while a few oil blocks will be offered to attract new operators in Brunei.

Announcing the energy ministry’s proposed 2022/23 budget at the Legislative Council, he said the government is aiming to achieve a production of 300 kilobarrel of oil equivalent a day in its upstream oil and gas sector this year.

Brunei’s hydrocarbon sector had been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, reporting the lowest crude oil output in the third quarter of 2021.

As the sultanate is still reliant on the oil and gas industry to generate revenue, the sector’s poor performance in 2021 had contributed to an economic recession.

However, the oil and gas sector is expected to recover this year, with Brent crude oil prices surging to a seven-year high at over $100 a barrel.

The minister further said revitalisation projects on existing oil platforms and infrastructure have been implemented.

The energy ministry is also eyeing an output increase in the downstream sector to 14.6 million tonnes in the 2022/23 financial year.

In 2021, the downstream sector recorded a production of 14.35 million tonnes with estimated exports worth $10.7 billion.

YB Dato Hj Mat Suny said the ministry will continue to support efforts in ensuring the country’s economy will become more resilient through the growth of its downstream energy sector.

“It is hoped that this will position the country as a leading downstream energy industry hub for markets in the Asia-Pacific region in the future,” he said.

He added that the ministry continued to prioritise development of downstream projects to diversify the economy in the current fiscal year, including the export of urea products from Brunei Fertilizer Industries in early February.

The in-country value for the oil and gas sector accounted for 60 percent of total expenditure, equivalent to $ 1.79 billion.

Brunei begins transition to low-carbon energy

As Brunei’s energy sector is largely hydrocarbon-based, the minister said the country has begun to prioritise the transition to low-carbon energy and energy efficiency.

The ministry will enforce new energy efficiency standards in June this year.

The new laws aim to promote the use of more energy-efficient appliances, as well as ensure products sold in the country meet the minimum energy performance standards.

The shift to cleaner energy sources ensures that the country sticks to its commitment in tackling climate change issues, the minister said.

“The Ministry of Energy through the National Climate Change Policy will continue to lead initiatives in reducing carbon emissions from the energy sector.

“In this regard, the Ministry of Energy has established the Industrial Emissions Committee in July 2021, with members including oil and gas operators, representatives of Brunei Darussalam institutions of higher learning and regulatory agencies,” he added.

Apart from the solar energy project in Kampung Belimbing Subok, the ministry is also considering floating solar panel technology.

YB Dato Hj Mat Suny said several suitable areas around the country’s waters as well as water reservoirs have been identified to use the solar technology.

To encourage the use of solar energy by the public and the private sector, the ministry will expand its net metering programme — which allows residents and companies to sell excess electricity generated from solar panels to the national grid — and introduce “renewable portfolio standards”.

Energy sector eyes strengthening of local workforce

YB Dato Mat Suny said the energy sector aims to strengthen its workforce with 22,900 locals this year. In 2021, 19,050 Bruneians were employed in the energy sector.

The minister said the development of the energy sector will create more employment opportunities for locals and businesses.

In terms of local content spending, the ministry is working with Darussalam Enterprise (DARe) to develop an energy incubation centre at Sg Liang Industrial Park (SPARK).

The centre aims to be a platform that fosters a growth mindset among micro, small and medium enterprises in the energy sector, he said.

Meanwhile, the I-Usahawan programme — a youth entrepreneurship development programme — has created employment opportunities for 317 locals and awarded contracts valued at $30 million.

“The youth entrepreneurs who participated in this programme have shown high commitment and ability, as well as a strong competitive spirit to secure contracts outside the i-Usahawan programme,” the minister said.

Energy ministry proposes budget of $240.8 million

The energy ministry tabled a budget of $240.8 million for the 2022/23 fiscal year, a 20.7 percent rise from last year.

The budget includes an allocation of $162.6 million for recurring expenses and $43.9 million for development projects.

An additional $1.23 million has been earmarked for workforce development and digital transformation.

YB Dato Hj Mat Suny said the Electricity Authority Brunei Darussalam (AENBD) will establish a regulatory framework in line with the development of the country’s electric power sector.

The regulator will also introduce equipment and manpower licenses to strengthen safety in the electric power sector and among consumers, he added.