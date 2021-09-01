Welcome to our COVID-19 live blog where we bring you the latest updates on the rapidly evolving situation in Brunei. For all coronavirus-related coverage, including charts and infographics, head to our COVID-19 hub.

‘Don’t cancel your first dose booking’: MoH

5.23pm | September 1

In light of the current vaccine shortage, the Ministry of Health told residents not to cancel their first dose appointments on the BruHealth app, as they will automatically be rescheduled to a later date once more vaccines become available.

Yesterday the ministry announced it would have to temporarily halt first-dose bookings from September 1, except from a limited number of seniors, pregnant women and special needs individuals.

Health minister YB Dato Dr Hj Md Isham said the government is currently negotiating a vaccine swap with Singapore in order to procure vaccines faster.

This would mean that Brunei would accept delivery of vaccines intended for Singapore — where 78 percent of residents are already fully vaccinated — and replace them at a later date.

The minister said that any such agreement would also require approval from the vaccine manufacturer: “There’s a lot of legal matters involved. So, it is not that easy to make an exchange.”

He did not disclose which vaccine type would be covered in a potential agreement.

Australia, which like Brunei is also seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, recently negotiated a vaccine swap with Singapore in order to secure early access to 500,000 Pfizer vaccines.

Full story here.

Two deaths from COVID-19; 146 new cases reported

4.27pm | September 1

Two people have died of a lung infection after contracting COVID-19, the health ministry confirmed today.

The first was a 25-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on August 24; while the second was a 54-year-old woman who tested positive on August 12.

A total of 146 new infections were reported today from 3,059 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

Full story here.